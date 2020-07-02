Today is Thursday July 02, 2020
Driver crashes into All Saint Episcopal School entrance

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2020 at 7:03 am
TYLER — A driver crashes into an All Saints Episcopal School security booth late Wednesday night. According to our news partner KETK, authorities say the crash happened between 11 p.m. and midnight. The driver reportedly took the time to take their license plates off the car before running away. No one was inside the booth at the time of the crash. The booth was built several years ago as a way to monitor visitors on campus and add an extra layer of safety during the school year. Police have no description of a driver at this time and are asking that anyone with information to please contact them.

