(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump came to the White House briefing room Thursday morning to tout new employment numbers showing that 4.8 million jobs were added in June, calling it “spectacular news.”

“Today’s announcement proves that our economy is roaring back” from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said.

Economic experts have said the numbers could be deceiving, showing only a temporary comeback.

Indirectly acknowledging the nationwide record surge in new cases, he said in “some places where we’re putting out the flames, the fires.”

The president said his administration was working with governors to deal with the worsening crisis. “Getting rid of the flame, Trump said. “It’s happening.”

“The crisis is being handled,” he said.

Trump predicted a strong third quarter as well.

“The good thing is the numbers will be coming out just prior to the election, so people will be able to see those,” he added.

