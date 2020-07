LONGVIEW — A Longview man has been arrested on charges of murder. According to our news partner KETK, James Barron, 31 was arrested and is in the Gregg County Jail. On June 20, Llewellyn Williams, 58, was found dead in his home. Police say it was a homicide, an autopsy confirms that belief. Barron’s record includes conviction of drug possession, falsifying his identity, and a DWI. Records also show Barron has been arrested twice on animal cruelty charges, but not convicted.