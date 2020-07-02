Today is Thursday July 02, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas woman spits on counter after being told to wear a mask

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2020 at 12:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) – A woman in Fort Worth became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase. In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask. The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier as the clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they’re required to do so. In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses.

Texas woman spits on counter after being told to wear a mask

Posted/updated on: July 2, 2020 at 12:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT WORTH (AP) – A woman in Fort Worth became verbally abusive and spit on the counter of a 7-Eleven after being told she needed to wear a face mask in order to make a purchase. In a video posted on Facebook, the cashier appears to be telling the woman she cannot buy the beer and candy because she is not wearing a mask. The video shows the woman arguing with the cashier as the clerk points at a sign on the door that tells customers they’re required to do so. In Tarrant County, customers are required to wear masks inside of businesses.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement