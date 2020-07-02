AUSTIN (AP) – Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that was drawing fierce criticism because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” was scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday. The owner of the restaurant hosting the show said Thursday that it has been postponed due to the rapper’s concerns for the health of his fans and himself. Barrett Brannam says he doesn’t know when Vanilla Ice will be rescheduled to play. Only 84 tickets had been sold.