ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Like many people during the pandemic, Oscar-winner Brie Larson is looking to connect. To that end, the Captain Marvel star has created her own YouTube channel, as a way to give back to that community and let people know who she really is.

“YouTube has been a place where I have learned so much,” she says in her first post. “Whether it’s been how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist, this is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter.”

She adds of her channel, “It doesn’t mean that there isn’t also silly content…but there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric [and] inclusive content.”

Brie tells People, “For so long the internet perception of me has been through this carefully curated lens of a press day pegged to a specific project I am promoting. I’ve been hesitant to reveal too much about myself, partly out of fear of the unknown, but also because I had this idea that people wouldn’t be able to believe me as other characters. I see my channel as a way to break away from this line of thought and become more vulnerable and open about my flaws, what I am passionate about and who I actually am.”

Larson’s first post teases chats with YouTube stars like Justine Ezarik, make-up artist Nina Park, First We Feast‘s Sean Evans, members of her family and more.

And yes, for those trolls who say Brie Larson never smiles, the giggly video proves she does — a lot.

