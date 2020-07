TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Troup man has been arrested for making a terroristic threat against an off-duty Smith County Deputy last week. Billy Joe Wilson, 27 of Troup is accused of incident at a gas station in Whitehouse and threatening to kill the off-duty officer. Wilson was later identified. He was arrested in Henderson on Thursday and transported from Rusk County Jail to Smith County Jail on the aforementioned offense, with bond set at $200,000.