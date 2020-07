TYLER — The City of Tyler canceled their annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration on Thursday. The event was scheduled for Saturday at Lindsey Park. The city had planned to eliminate entertainment and concessions this year, but made the decision Thursday evening after Governor Abbott’s most recent executive order and his recommendations. For more information, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1370 or visit http://www.TylerParksandRec.com.