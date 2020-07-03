JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville teen is behind bars this morning after an early-morning bust by multiple agencies. According to our news partner KETK, Cayden Lyons, 17, was taken into custody on Nacogdoches Street around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning. Lyons was booked for Engaging in Criminal Activity. Bond has been set at $1 million. No details were released on what Lyons is accused of, but Chief Joe Williams called his arrest a “high-risk operation.” Lyons was also charged with possession of marijuana. “This joint operation is the culmination of weeks’ worth of investigations and is just the first step in arresting individuals engaged in illegal activities in the Jacksonville area. We are very appreciative of the support from our law enforcement partners.” – Chief Joe Williams.