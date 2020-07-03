Today is Friday July 03, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Teenager arrested following weeks-long investigation

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2020 at 8:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville teen is behind bars this morning after an early-morning bust by multiple agencies. According to our news partner KETK, Cayden Lyons, 17, was taken into custody on Nacogdoches Street around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning. Lyons was booked for Engaging in Criminal Activity. Bond has been set at $1 million. No details were released on what Lyons is accused of, but Chief Joe Williams called his arrest a “high-risk operation.” Lyons was also charged with possession of marijuana. “This joint operation is the culmination of weeks’ worth of investigations and is just the first step in arresting individuals engaged in illegal activities in the Jacksonville area. We are very appreciative of the support from our law enforcement partners.” – Chief Joe Williams.

Teenager arrested following weeks-long investigation

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2020 at 8:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville teen is behind bars this morning after an early-morning bust by multiple agencies. According to our news partner KETK, Cayden Lyons, 17, was taken into custody on Nacogdoches Street around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning. Lyons was booked for Engaging in Criminal Activity. Bond has been set at $1 million. No details were released on what Lyons is accused of, but Chief Joe Williams called his arrest a “high-risk operation.” Lyons was also charged with possession of marijuana. “This joint operation is the culmination of weeks’ worth of investigations and is just the first step in arresting individuals engaged in illegal activities in the Jacksonville area. We are very appreciative of the support from our law enforcement partners.” – Chief Joe Williams.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement