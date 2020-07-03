MARSHALL — An application has been submitted to the Texas Water Development Board under the “Flood Infrastructure Fund.” The city of Marshall, said in a news brief, they submitted the proposal for Parker Creek Detention Pond. The project takes the city closer to realizing the Mobilize Marshall plan which addresses improvements to the infrastructure. Construction of the proposed Parker Creek Detention Pond should reduce the frequency and depth of flooding significantly at HWY 80 and HWY 59 road crossings of Parker Creek.

The proposed Parker Creek Detention Pond is on a 33.565-acre tract of land owned by the City of Marshall. The FIF program provides financial assistance in the form of loans and grants for flood control, flood mitigation, and drainage projects. The total amount requested through the program is $3,160,000, representing the project’s design and construction costs.