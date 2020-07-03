cmannphoto/iStock By ABC NEWS (NEW YORK) -- Major League Baseball is back as the league's summer camp has officially kicked off. With baseball's return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is establishing several changes to player conduct and protocol to maintain and monitor the health and safety of the athletes. Watch the full report from ABC's Good Morning America:

MLB spring training begins with changes amid pandemic

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2020 at 10:17 am

(NEW YORK) -- Major League Baseball is back as the league's summer camp has officially kicked off.



With baseball's return amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is establishing several changes to player conduct and protocol to maintain and monitor the health and safety of the athletes.



Watch the full report from ABC's Good Morning America:

