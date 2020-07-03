TYLER — An assault at the Smith County Adult Probation Office in Tyler has resulted in a Tyler man being arrested. A Smith County Deputy was on scene at this location and had been run over by a probationer who had fled in his pickup. The Deputy was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Frances ER for treatment. Authorities say when Anthony Avelar, 20, of Tyler, was informed that he would be arrested for an outstanding warrant, Avelar ran to his truck in the parking lot.

A Deputy reached Avelar before he drove off. Avelar refused to exit, as the Deputy tried to remove him, Avelar sped away. This knocked the Deputy backward at which time Avelar ran over the Deputy’s leg. Deputies located him on Indian Trace hiding in an attic, Avelar was arrested and placed in Smith County Jail. The Deputy sustained bruising and abrasions to his leg and has been released from the hospital.