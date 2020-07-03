TYLER — A number of military, historic, and aerobatic aircraft will utilize Tyler Pounds Regional Airport as the base airport for a scheduled performance at the Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake Airshow on Saturday. Most of the aircraft will be parked at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum and available for public view. This year marks the 15th year of the patriotic air show that was established as the primary fund raiser for the Cedar Creek Lake Veterans Foundation. For more information about the air show, check the air show web site at http://www.tocclairshow.com.