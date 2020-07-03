Today is Friday July 03, 2020
Gregg County to enforce facemask order as “very last resort”

Posted/updated on: July 3, 2020 at 3:42 pm
LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is addressing questions on the enforcement of the governor’s executive order for masks. According to the office’s Facebook page, a business has the right to refuse you service for not wearing a mask. If the sheriff’s office is placed in a position where enforcement is necessary, officials say they will start with education and requesting voluntary compliance. Finally, if deputies encounter an individual who refuses to voluntarily comply, verbal warnings and or written warnings will follow. As a very last resort, a citation can be written at the discretion of the deputy, according to the Facebook page.

