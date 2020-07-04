Today is Saturday July 04, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mexican soldiers kill 12 gunmen in city on border with Texas

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2020 at 8:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s military says soldiers patrolling in the border city of Nuevo Laredo across from Texas came under fire from drug cartel gunmen, then killed 12 of their attackers in a gunbattle. The Defense Department says three army patrol trucks were hit by gunfire Friday, but no troops were hurt. The gunmen are believed to belong to the Cartel of the Northeast, a split-off of the old Zetas cartel. The department said one of the attackers’ burned-out pickups was left at the scene, and eight assault rifles and two .50-caliber sniper rifles were found. Nuevo Laredo has been the scene of bloody gunfights in recent years.

Mexican soldiers kill 12 gunmen in city on border with Texas

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2020 at 8:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s military says soldiers patrolling in the border city of Nuevo Laredo across from Texas came under fire from drug cartel gunmen, then killed 12 of their attackers in a gunbattle. The Defense Department says three army patrol trucks were hit by gunfire Friday, but no troops were hurt. The gunmen are believed to belong to the Cartel of the Northeast, a split-off of the old Zetas cartel. The department said one of the attackers’ burned-out pickups was left at the scene, and eight assault rifles and two .50-caliber sniper rifles were found. Nuevo Laredo has been the scene of bloody gunfights in recent years.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement