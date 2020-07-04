LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man suspected of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife earlier this week has been found dead in Texas. Arkansas State Police said Thursday in a news release that Texas law enforcement authorities notified special agents in Arkansas that 57-year-old Lavern Blackmon of Conway was found dead in Conroe, Texas, possibly of a self-inflected gunshot wound. Conroe is about 40 miles north of Houston. Blackmon was charged with kidnapping and capital murder. State police say he was last seen Monday in Little Rock after kidnapping Viola Davis as she left her home in Mitchellville. State police say Davis’ body was found a short time later. Mitchellville, a city of about 400, is located 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.