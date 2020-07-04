Today is Saturday July 04, 2020
Somber reminder: Bus bombings in Longview 50 years ago

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2020 at 9:22 am
LONGVIEW — Two dozen bombs exploded simultaneously in Longview ISD maintenance yard 50 years ago today. The damage from half a century ago damaged 36 school buses that were being housed there for the summer. No one was physically injured in the attack, which was an attempt by Fred Loyd Hayes and Kenneth Ray McMaster to stop integration by disabling the people movers. Half of the buses were heavily damaged. Devastation to buses ranged from twisted and torn bus frames to broken glass. Several were a complete loss.

LONGVIEW — Two dozen bombs exploded simultaneously in Longview ISD maintenance yard 50 years ago today. The damage from half a century ago damaged 36 school buses that were being housed there for the summer. No one was physically injured in the attack, which was an attempt by Fred Loyd Hayes and Kenneth Ray McMaster to stop integration by disabling the people movers. Half of the buses were heavily damaged. Devastation to buses ranged from twisted and torn bus frames to broken glass. Several were a complete loss.

