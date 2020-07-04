ABC NewsBy REED MCDONOUGH, ABC NEWS (NEW YORK) -- High tides inundated the Southern California coast near Newport Beach on Friday, causing significant flooding damage to cars and homes in the area. High surf advisories and beach hazard statements remain in effect along portions of the coastline until noon Monday. Meanwhile, a gale watch remains in effect off of coastal California over the holiday weekend, where ocean waves could reach 13 feet. A long period of south-southwest winds will bring elevated surf and rip currents to the California coast this weekend, where minor coastal flooding is expected to continue during high tides. Tides are expected to peak at 9:15 p.m. local time at 6.6 feet, with waves up to 8 feet high along the beaches. California is also dealing with several wildfires, including a new wildfire that started Friday afternoon. The Mount R Fire has burned at least 100 acres as of Friday and is 15% contained. While fire conditions are not forecasted to be too concerning, there is an “elevated fire risk” in northern Nevada, including the cities of Reno and Carson City. Across much of the U.S., heat index values are expected to soar on Independence Day. Many areas, including Texas, Louisiana and the Plains, will see heat indexes in the 90s and 100s. The next few days will remain extremely hot with heat index temperatures near or above 90° from California to Philadelphia. The heat isn’t going anywhere as another potential “heatwave," defined as three days of 90 degrees or above, is expected in portions of the eastern U.S. starting next week. Heat won't be the only weather issue American faces Saturday as severe storms are expected across a large area of the High Plains, stretching from central Montana to northwest Minnesota. The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail and the potential for a few isolated tornadoes. A large portion of the southern U.S. is expected to see heavy rainfall through the holiday weekend. Rainfall totals could reach 4 inches in portions of the southern Gulf states, including in and around New Orleans. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

High tides flood California coastline

Posted/updated on: July 4, 2020 at 8:36 am

ABC NewsBy REED MCDONOUGH, ABC NEWS



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

