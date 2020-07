TYLER — Healthcare workers in Tyler received a special salute this holiday weekend. According to a media brief, the flyover tribute for the medical district came about from the East Texas Veterans Community Council and the Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation. The parade of air attractions included the B-25 Devil Dog, P-63 King Cobra, the B-17 Texas Raiders, and the SB2C Helldiver. Each unit was part of the inaugural Rose City AirFest at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.