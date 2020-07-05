TYLER — The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler welcomed 54 new residents to East Texas just in time for Independence weekend. The institution is one of a handful of university medical centers in Texas that provides graduate medical education and the only one in this part of the lone star state. It currently offers seven residency programs: Occupational Medicine, Internal Medicine at Christus Good Shepard, Internal Medicine at UT Health Tyler, Family Medicine, Rural Family Medicine, General Surgery and Psychiatry.

Completing a residency is a requirement to obtain a no restrictions license to practice medicine. Residency is the post-graduate training of those who complete medical school. During this time — three to seven years depending on the program — doctors are trained in a specialized area of care under supervision of an attending physician or consultant.