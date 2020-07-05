Today is Sunday July 05, 2020
TXDOT announces plans for upcoming week

Posted/updated on: July 5, 2020 at 8:05 am
TYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation has released their plans for the upcoming work week for the Tyler District. In Smith County, night work continues on Loop 323 in Tyler. More night will take place on the US 69 Overpass at FM 346, with District wide seal coat applications will carry on through out the county. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews are scheduled to conduct edge repairs on FM 2087 from the railroad tracks to I-20. To view the entire report for the 8 county District click the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/025-2020.html.

