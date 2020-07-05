TYLER — A free virtual seminar will be presented by UT Health East Texas on Tuesday. The virtual forum starts at 7 p.m. and features a presentation on men’s health with urologist Dr. Andrew Navetta from UT Health East Texas Urology in Tyler. Dr. Navetta will discuss prostate health. The seminar is free, and you can register is at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars. You will receive an email with the direct link when the presentation starts.

You will also have the opportunity to submit questions in advance through the message box. The presentation will premiere on the groups Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.