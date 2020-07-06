MARSHALL — Three people are dead after a weekend accident. According to a release from DPS on Monday, the accident happened just outside of Marshall on 59 N. Troopers believe, 30-year-old Felecia Sarah-Rach Jefferies of Marshall attempted to turn in front of an oncoming car and was struck by 21-year-old Di’ar M. Johnson, from Memphis, Tennessee. Both vehicles rolled. Jeffries was ejected from the car and died at the scene. An 8-year-old girl was also killed.

A 10-year-old was taken to LSU-Medical-Shreveport and is in serious condition. In the other vehicle, Johnson was taken to CHRISTUS Hospital in Marshall in serious condition along with 21-year-old Mason Mitchell, also from Memphis, Tennessee. Another passenger, Edward Corielle Gray, 24, of Bolivar, TN was transported to Christus GSMC-Marshall where he died. The accident remains under investigation.