TYLER — The second week of early voting restarted Monday for the primary runoffs that were postponed due to the coronavirus. The amended voting day is July 14 . Early voting paused for the Holiday weekend . Polling sites will be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. Gov. Abbott extended the voting period earlier this year to allow for more social distancing as cases of coronavirus spike across much of the state. Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.