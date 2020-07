TYLER — Repairs are scheduled for a storm sewer pipe under parts of East Grande Blvd. The City of Tyler began work Monday that is expected to run through the 20th. The eastbound lanes of East Grande Boulevard are closed from Rhones Quarter Rd to HWY 110 through out the project. Eastbound traffic on East Grande Boulevard will be detoured north and south onto Rhones Quarter Road. Westbound traffic will not be affected by this closure.