TYLER — Longtime community leader and the first African-American Smith County commissioner, Andrew Melontree died at 89. According to our news partner KETK, Melontree served as precinct 4 commissioner for 20 years from 1983 to 2002 and was a Tyler councilman from 1979 to 1982. Melontree broke the color barrier in being the first County Commissioner, he was also the first African-American to work at Medical Center Hospital and the East Texas Tuberculosis Hospital.

He was also the first African-American to be employed at Stewart Blood Bank as a medical laboratory technician and Mother Frances Hospital as a bacteriologist. Melontree was an administrative assistant for Congressman Ralph Hall in 1982. Funeral services for Melontree are pending.