ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is this summer’s biggest action star in the upcoming Quibi series Die Hart.

On his 41st birthday, Kevin Hart has one wish: for everyone to enjoy the trailer to his new action-thriller, also starring John Travolta.

“Prepare to be blown away, damn it,” he wrote on Instagram sharing the trailer. Die Hart is [so] good! It’s that simple. P.S… It’s my Birthday.”

In Die Hart, Kevin plays a fictionalized version of himself, as he’s offered the opportunity of a lifetime to become a lead action star. But first, he must train with the world’s greatest action star Ron Wilcox, played by Travolta, an unhinged coach who runs an intense Action Star School.

The trailer for the series teases the action-packed comedy with some of the film’s hand-to-hand combat and greenscreen stunts, including scenes with Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays his “tough-minded rival student” to push him to his limits as he’s thrown into the deep end.

Die Hart debuts on Quibi on Monday, July 20, with a new chapter each weekday until July 29.

Happy Birthday, Kevin Hart!

By Rachel George

