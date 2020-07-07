Today is Tuesday July 07, 2020
Army identifies buried remains as missing Texas soldier

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2020 at 4:34 am
AUSTIN (AP) – An Army commander has confirmed that the remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belonged to a 20-year-old soldier who vanished more than two months ago from the Texas base. A day earlier, an attorney for Spc. Vanessa Guillin’s family had said Army officials told the family at their Houston home that the remains were hers. Investigators have said that Guillin, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier who took his own life last week.

