July 7, 2020
Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick’s broadcast company won federal loan

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2020 at 4:35 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Federal data shows Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s broadcasting company in Houston was among the Texas companies that received a government loan in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Patrick spokeswoman Sherry Sylvester said received $179,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. She says the money was used to cover the payroll and expenses of 13 employees. Patrick’s political career was launched on conservative talk radio. The Paycheck Protection Program is the centerpiece of the federal government’s plan to rescue an economy devastated by shutdowns and uncertainty.

