BrianAJackson/iStockBy HALEY YAMADA, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Environmental Protection Agency just approved two disinfectant sprays that can kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on surfaces.

The agency said that Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist were effective, based on laboratory testing, in preventing the spread of the virus on surfaces.

“EPA is committed to identifying new tools and providing accurate and up-to-date information to help the American public protect themselves and their families from the novel coronavirus,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a statement.

An EPA spokesperson told ABC News in March that companies had to demonstrate their products are effective against viruses that are even “harder-to-kill” than the novel coronavirus. They also noted that any products without an EPA registration number haven’t been reviewed by the agency, ABC News reported in early March. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a way to prevent COVID-19 is to clean and disinfect “frequently touched surfaces daily.”

Along with wiping down surfaces, the CDC continues to ask the public to practice social-distancing, wear protective face coverings in public and wash hands thoroughly and often in order to effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to its website.

As America enters its fifth month since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been at least 2.9 million identified cases and 130,000 deaths due to the novel virus, with the number of new cases on the rise in at least 23 U.S. states.

