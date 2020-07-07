TYLER –The former head of the East Texas Center for Independent Living admitted to making 369 cash withdrawls totaling $118,000, according to court documents from Tuesday. Rottab also admitted to using ETCIL’s corporate credit card, totaling debits of $526,000 in federal funds that were intended for clients. Jessica Rottab, 33, awaits sentencing later this fall. There will also be an unspecified fine attached to the deal. The amount for the fine was not revealed during the hearing, but federal law allows for up to $250,000 or two times the amount gained from the crime.