Execution scheduled for 1993 murder

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2020 at 12:41 pm
TITUS COUNTY — An East Texas execution put on hold in April is scheduled for Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, Billy Joe Wardlow, is set to die for the murder of an 82-year-old man. Capital punishment for Wardlow had been scheduled for April 29, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis. State District Judge Angela Saucier re-scheduled Wardlow’s execution for July 8. Wardlow, 45, was convicted in the June 1993 fatal shooting of Carl Cole during a robbery at Cole’s home. Wardlow has spent more than half his life on death row.

