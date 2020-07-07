Today is Tuesday July 07, 2020
Lecture series continues Thursday in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: July 7, 2020 at 1:03 pm
LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Historical Museum’s free summer lecture series continues Thursday. According to a brief from the organization, Ellen Gordon and Lynette Goodson are scheduled to speak on the “Restoration of the Rucker-Campbell House.” The home was constructed in 1872 by Asa Rucker who owned a large saw mill. The house was originally built in a Beaux Arts style and was converted to a Queen Anne Victorian in 1903. After this conversion three additions were done to the house over the years.

In 2010, Preservation Longview began a restoration process. This process includes restoring the interior of the house, stabilization of the foundation, and reconstruction of the masonry fireplaces. The forum is set to begin Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Ann Lacy Exhibit Center.

