LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Historical Museum’s free summer lecture series continues Thursday. According to a brief from the organization, Ellen Gordon and Lynette Goodson are scheduled to speak on the “Restoration of the Rucker-Campbell House.” The home was constructed in 1872 by Asa Rucker who owned a large saw mill. The house was originally built in a Beaux Arts style and was converted to a Queen Anne Victorian in 1903. After this conversion three additions were done to the house over the years.

In 2010, Preservation Longview began a restoration process. This process includes restoring the interior of the house, stabilization of the foundation, and reconstruction of the masonry fireplaces. The forum is set to begin Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Ann Lacy Exhibit Center.