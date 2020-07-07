FLINT — Pine Cove Christian Camp has suspended camps following positive cases of COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, Pine Cove in Flint, has five different camps there, based on age. The organization says the current camp is operational, but that some sessions have been canceled out of an abundance of caution. To date, Pine Cove has had eight staff members and nine campers test positive for COVID-19. The camp has had 8,500 campers and summer staff take part this year.

With hundreds of students and counselors on the camp site, this is not the first time the camp has had to suspend recreations. In 2009, Pine Cove interrupted operations in Tyler after campers started exhibiting flu like symptoms. Pine Cove has a medical staff, including a Medical Director on site to monitor and treat each case as it comes in. Pine Cove’s medical staff, are monitoring and treating each case as it comes in. In addition, camp staff are cleaning and sanitizing the entire facility.