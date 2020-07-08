cmannphoto/iStockBy ABC News

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — On the same day the Orlando Magic arrived at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex to prepare for the upcoming NBA season restart, officials said one of their players will be temporally benched by the coronavirus.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman made the announcement during a videoconference with reporters on Tuesday. The unidentified player had previously tested positive during the NBA’s last round of testing that began on June 23.

“That player is following protocol and and we’re hoping that he can join us shortly,” Weltman said.

The team did not say which player had a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The league told players that it will not suspend play in the event of several positive cases, but would look into stoppage if an outbreak did occur.

The Magic, along with 21 other teams, are scheduled to resume play later this month after the NBA season was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. On June 4, the league’s Board of Governors approved games to resume on July 30 in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.