Mahomes and Chiefs strike half a billion dollar record deal

Posted/updated on: July 8, 2020 at 11:18 am
TYLER — Patrick Mahomes, the Super Bowl champion quarterback with the winning personality, and the Kansas City Chiefs have been a perfect fit since the Texan entered the NFL. The Chiefs wanted to make sure they kept their quarterback around as long as possible, awarding the good guy from Whitehouse with the richest contract in sports history.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms aren’t met. “Here to stay,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. It’s the richest contractin professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

