TYLER — The Texas State Fair canceled the upcoming season on Tuesday. The East Texas State Fair President and CEO John Sykes told KTBB on Wednesday, “If we are able to pull it off it will definitely look a little different and be just as fun, but we have also been paying for close attention to the CDC guidelines, NET Health guidelines, and the State Department of Health on what we could do to have a community celebration. So, we’re still moving forward we just haven’t reached that point of having to make a yes or no decision.”

When asked how ETSF had a the ability to delay Sykes continued, “That’s a big gigantic organization and part of the decision that goes into making these decisions is that the cost of set up, especially in Dallas can run into the millions. So people will be able to make their own decision, is what we hope, that government doesn’t tell us what to do. That people will be able to decide among themselves, whether they are going to come or not. So, we may have less attendance of what we’ve had before, but we may have greater attendance.” The East Texas State Fair is scheduled for Sept. 25 – Oct. 4.