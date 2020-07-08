TYLER — NET Health reported 250 new people testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday in Smith County. George Roberts told KTBB on Wednesday, “Fortunately hospital numbers at this moment are manageable. Hospitals locally are working hard to try to take care of folks who come into their organizations. Over time they have learned techniques for helping people that are hospitalized for COVID-19. We’ve improved on our Personal Protection Equipment, we didn’t have that at first. Our lab testing capability has gone up dramatically. So there is a silver lining in this, but again the main thing is we don’t have a vaccine yet.”

NET Health is urging residents to continue to practice CDC guidelines for COVID-19. On the day that Smith County saw the largest single day spike of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency offered guidelines for the upcoming 20-21 school year. “I personally think it’s going to be incumbent on all of us to try to get kids back to school. The best ways that children can learn is when they are back in school and back in front of a teacher in that environment.” The NET Health President and CEO continued, “So we really have to be intentional about how we go about doing this. Whether it’s kids over 10 being required to wear a mask in the classroom, whether it’s social distance, but we have to find a way for kids to get back to school this fall.”