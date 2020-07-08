Amazon Prime(LOS ANGELES) — Amazon has released the trailer to the second season of its acclaimed comic adaptation The Boys, and if the R-rated sneak peek is any indication, the show’s going for broke this time around.

Then again, season one did feature a baby that could shoot decapitating lasers from his eyes, so that might be no surprise for fans.

The second-season trailer picks up with a massive manhunt for Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid’s Hughie, and the rest of their superhero-busting team, with the action set to Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” The trailer also reveals that Antony Starr’s ruthless Homelander is leaving no stone unturned in catching the hero-hunting antiheroes.

Season 2 of The Boys takes off September 4.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.