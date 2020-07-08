TYLER — A Tyler man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. According to our news partner KETK, Ronnie Lee Rinehart, 34, came home from work last November and became agressive towards his wife and their kids. Rinehart tied them up and pulled a knife on his family. The wife was able to free herself and began to fight Rinehart off. She then stabbed him in the back and ran from the apartment and called the police.

Rinehart fled the scene in the wife’s vehicle, but was later located by Smith County Sheriff’s deputies. Rinehardt pled guilty to indecency with a child in 2004 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.