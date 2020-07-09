Today is Thursday July 09, 2020
Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2020 at 7:43 am
BREAKING NEWS: More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus. The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses. Those six — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas — make up one-third of the U.S. economy. Fifteen other states have suspended their re-openings. Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs

