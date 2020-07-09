Today is Thursday July 09, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Another 1.3 million workers filed for unemployment insurance

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2020 at 7:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Another 1.3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

While the new jobless claims have leveled off some since peaking at 6.9 million in late March, they remain at historically high levels — and have been in the millions each week for over three months. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the record for weekly unemployment filings was 695,000 in 1982.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Another 1.3 million workers filed for unemployment insurance

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2020 at 7:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Another 1.3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

While the new jobless claims have leveled off some since peaking at 6.9 million in late March, they remain at historically high levels — and have been in the millions each week for over three months. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the record for weekly unemployment filings was 695,000 in 1982.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement