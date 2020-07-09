courtneyk/iStockBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Another 1.3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

While the new jobless claims have leveled off some since peaking at 6.9 million in late March, they remain at historically high levels — and have been in the millions each week for over three months. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the record for weekly unemployment filings was 695,000 in 1982.

