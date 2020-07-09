VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Two people were injured, two others have been taken into custody following a shooting in Van Zandt County late Wednesday night. According to our news partner KETK, deputies were responding to a shots fired report in the area of FM 198 and FM 1651, just south of Canton. When they arrived on the scene, they found the two victims and applied emergency first aid. One victim was flown to Dallas while the other victim was sent to a Tyler hospital.Two suspects were located a short time later, and are being held at the Van Zandt County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Department said more information will be released as it becomes available.