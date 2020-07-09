GoranQ/iStockBy JOOHEE CHO and ELLA TORRES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, was found dead early morning Friday local time, officials said.

Mayor Park Won-soon was reported missing Thursday by his daughter, according to officials. His daughter told police his phone had been switched off.

His cause of death was not immediately reported.

Police had been using drones and sniffer dogs across the city to locate him.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

