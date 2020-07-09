TYLER — The Tyler Economic Development Council is preparing for their annual meeting. This year the gathering will be done virtually for members July 13. On Thursday, Tom Mullins told KTBB the future is bright, “The state demographer, Dr. Lloyd Potter, who is at the UT San Antonio campus, has projected that the population growth and strong economy driving that growth in Tyler Smith County will change the whole growth pattern of the state of Texas.”

The TEDC President and CEO continued, “For years in Texas we have had what we call the Texas Triangle, with Dallas/Fort Worth at the Peak, I-45 to Houston and I-10 to San Antonio, and I-35 to DFW. 80% of what has been happening takes place in that Triangle, the growth, the traffic, political influence it’s been a major driver for this whole state. He (Dr. Potter) said because of the growth that’s currently happening and projects to continue to happen driven by Tyler/Smith County that peak that is currently in Dallas/Fort Worth is going to move East along I-20 to Tyler and so we are going to have a modified rectangle. That growth is going to stimulate more younger professionals, more students, more technology. The big project on the horizon is the new medical school. Preliminary economic numbers show it’s going to have a $1.9 billion annual impact and will create 18 thousand direct and indirect jobs and will actually influence the economy regionally in Northeast Texas.”