Gregg County looking for help in locating woman missing since March

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2020 at 12:43 pm
LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman missing since March. According to our news partner KETK, Ashley Lynn Ballenger, 33, is 5’3″ and 130 pounds. She may also go by the last name Pierce. Ashley has brown hair and blue eyes, has a Hello Kitty tattoo on her thigh and scorpion tattoo on her back. She was last seen on March 10 in Longview. If you know of Ashley’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact David Falco at (903)236-8438 or Gregg County Criminal Investigation Division at (903)236-8408.

