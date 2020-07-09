TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating a homicide on W. Vance St. According to a news release from the Department , Draveon Tykeith McCullough was found lying in front of the residence with a single gunshot wound to his chest, and pronounced dead and an autopsy ordered. The resident stated someone knocked on his door just before midnight and when he answered the door, a gun was pointed at him and a struggle ensued. During the struggle the deceased was shot. Draveon Tykeith McCullough, a 21 year old male from Tyler. The investigation uncovered a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene. This incident is still under investigation.