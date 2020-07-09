Today is Thursday July 09, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyler Police investigating homicide

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2020 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating a homicide on W. Vance St. According to a news release from the Department , Draveon Tykeith McCullough was found lying in front of the residence with a single gunshot wound to his chest, and pronounced dead and an autopsy ordered. The resident stated someone knocked on his door just before midnight and when he answered the door, a gun was pointed at him and a struggle ensued. During the struggle the deceased was shot. Draveon Tykeith McCullough, a 21 year old male from Tyler. The investigation uncovered a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene. This incident is still under investigation.

Tyler Police investigating homicide

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2020 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Tyler Police are investigating a homicide on W. Vance St. According to a news release from the Department , Draveon Tykeith McCullough was found lying in front of the residence with a single gunshot wound to his chest, and pronounced dead and an autopsy ordered. The resident stated someone knocked on his door just before midnight and when he answered the door, a gun was pointed at him and a struggle ensued. During the struggle the deceased was shot. Draveon Tykeith McCullough, a 21 year old male from Tyler. The investigation uncovered a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene. This incident is still under investigation.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement