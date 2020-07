TYLER — Liberty Hall will celebrate its 90th anniversary virtually on Saturday. While Liberty officially turned 90 earlier this summer. Liberty Hall’s Facebook page will host Saturday’s next Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Hit the Bricks. Artists to be featured include, 11 to 11:30 a.m.: Cody Norman, 11:30 a.m. to noon: Covenant Olatunde, Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Lucas Kelm, and 12:30 to 1 p.m.: 2nd Childhood.