TYLER — Several area accommodations are offering special rates to residents through the end of summer. This year,many people are foregoing the large family vacations in favor of sticking closer to home. “Tourism is a major economic driver for Tyler,” Shari Lee, President of Visit Tyler said. “With these special rates, residents are able to feel safe, have a weekend getaway, and put money back into their own community.”

The City of Tyler offers more than 1,000 acres of public parkland comprised of 27 parks housing playgrounds, athletic fields, walking and biking trails, tennis courts, multi-purpose courts, splash pads, and more. And that doesn’t include the Tyler State Park. This 985-acre state park is located right outside of Tyler and is well respected for bird watching, hiking, camping, and more. Other attractions include Caldwell Zoo, Tyler Municipal Rose Garden, and a selection of museums that offer scientific, artistic, cultural, and historical significance to the area.

Lodging locations offering special rates are:

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Villages Resort: Save up to 20% at this lakefront resort that offers an indoor waterpark, spacious villas, and a full-service marina that offers rentals such as kayaks, paddles boats, pontoon boats, motorboats, fishing poles, and more.

High Hill Farm: Get one night in a king bungalow with dinner for two and a hot breakfast in bed at this luxury resort. This intimate vacation retreat combines laid-back luxury with outdoor activities and offers an infinity pool overlooking the vineyard.

Rosevine Inn: Get up to 10% off of your stay at Rosevine Inn. This quaint bed and breakfast features all kinds of outdoor and indoor games on property. The “Barn” and “Treehouse” are popular areas to spend an evening with board or card games or just relaxing.

Visit Tyler: recently launched a digital passport tour, Thirsty Pines Tour. This mobile drinking tour is a great way to explore the area. It features the region’s best craft beverages including coffee, juices, wine, beer, and alcohol. Participants who visit a designated number of locations will receive an exclusive “Go East Texas” stone coaster set. Download the free pass at GoEastTexas.com.