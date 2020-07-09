LONGVIEW — A man accused of kidnapping a Van Zandt County teenager in May has been transported to the Gregg County North Jail in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, Austen Walker, 22, is accused of federal kidnapping when Willow Sirmans was taken back on May 13. Willow was a freshman at Grand Saline High School. Social media showed that the two had become Facebook friends just prior to the kidnapping.

She was located the next day in Kentucky and Walker was taken into custody along with another woman named Courtney Odum, who is charged in the kidnapping. In June, two additional suspects were arrested according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI office in Louisville. Walker made an initial court appearance at a federal court in Louisville but has not appeared in an East Texas court.