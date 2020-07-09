Today is Thursday July 09, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Accused kidnapper moved to Gregg County Jail

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2020 at 3:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — A man accused of kidnapping a Van Zandt County teenager in May has been transported to the Gregg County North Jail in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, Austen Walker, 22, is accused of federal kidnapping when Willow Sirmans was taken back on May 13. Willow was a freshman at Grand Saline High School. Social media showed that the two had become Facebook friends just prior to the kidnapping.

She was located the next day in Kentucky and Walker was taken into custody along with another woman named Courtney Odum, who is charged in the kidnapping. In June, two additional suspects were arrested according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI office in Louisville. Walker made an initial court appearance at a federal court in Louisville but has not appeared in an East Texas court.

Accused kidnapper moved to Gregg County Jail

Posted/updated on: July 9, 2020 at 3:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — A man accused of kidnapping a Van Zandt County teenager in May has been transported to the Gregg County North Jail in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, Austen Walker, 22, is accused of federal kidnapping when Willow Sirmans was taken back on May 13. Willow was a freshman at Grand Saline High School. Social media showed that the two had become Facebook friends just prior to the kidnapping.

She was located the next day in Kentucky and Walker was taken into custody along with another woman named Courtney Odum, who is charged in the kidnapping. In June, two additional suspects were arrested according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI office in Louisville. Walker made an initial court appearance at a federal court in Louisville but has not appeared in an East Texas court.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement